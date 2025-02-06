Crane collapse in Gaza kills 2, injures 8 Israeli soldiers

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Army reported, on Thursday, that a crane collapse in northern Gaza resulted in the deaths of an officer and a soldier, with eight additional soldiers sustaining injuries.

Israeli media indicated that Reserve Staff Sergeant Nadav Cohen, 21, of the 51st Battalion in the Golani Brigade, was among those killed. The identity of the other killed soldier has not yet been released.

Among the eight injured, one soldier remains in critical condition. An initial investigation by the Israeli Army has linked the collapse to high wind speeds that compromised the stability of the crane.