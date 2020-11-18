Covid-19: Iran hit record of the daily number of infections

Shafaq News/ Coronavirus infections in Iran hit a record daily high with more than 13000 cases on Wednesday, the ministry of Health said.

Iran registered, on Wednesday 13421 new cases to take its total to 801894, the health ministry said.

It reported 480 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 42941.

It also reported a total of 576983 recoveries

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 5712.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5.626.631 tests in all Provinces.

Nearly the whole country is on a coronavirus red alert as cases and deaths rose to record levels, with a member of the state task force’s warning field hospitals might be needed if people flout the rules.