Conservatives win big in Germany’s snap election

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the conservative bloc led by Friedrich Merz emerged victorious in the nation’s election, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has achieved its best-ever result, securing second place.

Friedrich Merz, 69, and the opposition CDU/CSU bloc claimed a decisive victory in Germany’s national election, securing 28.7% of the vote, which positions Merz to become the country’s next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieved a record result, finishing second with 19.8% of the vote.

In contrast, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) got only 16.4%, their worst showing since the end of World War II. The Greens followed with 12.3%, while the far-left Die Linke reached 8.9%.

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel hailed the result as a 'historic achievement' and called for coalition negotiations. However, mainstream parties have firmly rejected the idea of partnering with the AfD, complicating the coalition-building process.

Meanwhile, Friedrich Merz, who has steered the CDU/CSU party further right, has vowed to deliver stronger leadership than Chancellor Scholz, with a focus on economic reforms and a steadfast commitment to NATO.

Germany held a federal election on February 23, 2025, to elect the 630 members of the 21st Bundestag. This marked the fourth snap election in the history of post-war Germany, following those in 1972, 1983, and 2005. Originally set for September 28, 2025, the election was moved up due to the breakdown of the ruling coalition amid the 2024 German government crisis.