Conservative lawmaker Mike Johnson elected as us Speaker of the House amid Republican turmoil

Shafaq News/ Conservative Louisiana lawmaker Mike Johnson has been elected as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, ending weeks of chaos and infighting within the Republican party. Johnson's victory was confirmed with 220 votes in the lower chamber of Congress, making him the fourth Republican nominee for the position since Kevin McCarthy's removal on October 3rd.

Hailing from Shreveport, Louisiana's third-largest city, the 51-year-old Johnson began his career as a lawyer specializing in religious freedom issues. Notably, he successfully defended Louisiana's same-sex marriage ban in 2004. Transitioning to politics, he entered the Louisiana statehouse in 2015. He later secured a seat in Congress in 2016, representing Louisiana's fourth congressional district, which covers the state's northwestern corner and includes his hometown.

Johnson gained prominence for his unwavering support for former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. His role as a signatory on an amicus brief in a case challenging Pennsylvania's election results and his public call for Trump to "keep fighting" showcased his commitment to the cause.

The conservative lawmaker has taken controversial stances on social issues, notably opposing same-sex marriage and advocating for legislation in 2022 that aimed to restrict schools from discussing gender identity.

Additionally, Johnson has been a vocal opponent of abortion rights, celebrating the overturning of federal protections for abortions as a "great, joyous occasion." His foreign policy stance, particularly his resistance against sending aid to Ukraine for defense against Russia, led to an "F" rating from Republicans for Ukraine, a group evaluating lawmakers based on their support for Ukraine.

Johnson's election as Speaker of the House follows the sudden withdrawal of the previous nominee, Minnesota's Tom Emmer, who exited the race after a mere four-hour candidacy.