Congressional report alleges foreign payments to Trump businesses during presidency

Shafaq News/ Former US President Donald Trump's businesses received a minimum of $7.8 million from foreign governments, including China, while he was in office, according to a report released on Thursday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

The report claims that officials from around 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, paid to Trump's hotel and real estate businesses, potentially violating the constitutional ban on "foreign emoluments."

The report titled "White House for Sale" alleges that Trump accepted over $7.8 million in payments from foreign states and leaders, including countries with controversial regimes. The report notes that the disclosed figures only cover two years of his presidency, involving 20 out of over 190 nations, and include transactions with just four of his 500 businesses.

The report asserted that Beijing and entities like ICBC bank and Hainan Airlines spent $5.5 million at Trump-owned properties. It claimed that Trump violated the Constitution by accepting these payments without congressional consent.

The report also acknowledged that the total may be higher, as the $5.5 million figure is based on limited disclosures from Trump's accountants Mazars and filings with the SEC. The report cites an example where a Chinese embassy delegation spent $19,391 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington in August 2017.

The report also alleges that Saudi Arabia paid at least $615,422 in prohibited payments to Trump's businesses during his term. Trump has previously mentioned the favorable business terms with the Saudis.