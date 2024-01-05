"Clashes and shouting" in Israeli security cabinet meeting

Shafaq News / Israeli media outlets reported on Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly ended a meeting with top ministers to discuss Gaza management plans after a heated altercation erupted between ministers and army officers.

The confrontation witnessed right-wing politicians, including some from Netanyahu's Likud party, directing criticism at Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi over the timing of the inquiry into the army's mistakes and involving a former defense minister.

The disagreement highlighted long-standing tensions between the army and some members of the far-right coalition regarding Israeli policies towards Palestinians, revealing significant rifts within the previously united front presented by the government since the outbreak of the war three months ago.

Reports in Hebrew media, citing anonymous participants, indicated that Netanyahu terminated the meeting after three hours of shouting. Some ministers rushed to defend Halevi, and one minister told "Kan" radio that they understood they were in "Donnybrook" (chaotic situation). Another mentioned that some defense officials left early, seemingly protesting against their treatment.

As the meeting began late into the night, reports emerged that Halevi had assembled a committee of former defense officials to investigate the army's failures preceding the October 7th attacks by Hamas in southern Israel. The army was found largely unprepared and incapable of effectively responding for hours.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that Netanyahu was responsible for the attack on the Israeli army chief at the Security Cabinet meeting by right-wing ministers.

In a recorded statement, Gantz expressed, "Now, it is the Prime Minister's turn to correct the mistake and choose between unity and security or politics." He affirmed that Netanyahu was at fault in this ugly scene.

"The important thing now is security and unity," Gantz added, stressing that "the Security Cabinet should discuss plans for the next day in Gaza, as it was supposed to do before last night's outburst (ministerial argument)."

Gantz clarified that ministers should question and challenge the information presented by security leaders at Cabinet meetings, but "what happened yesterday was a politically motivated attack amid the war."

The minister continued defending Halevi’s decision to appoint a committee to investigate the army's failures before October 7th, aimed at better preparing the Israeli army to combat Hezbollah.

In this process, it appears that the unity government, which joined temporarily after the outbreak of the war, is critiquing Netanyahu, who refuses to acknowledge any fault in what occurred on October 7th.

Gantz expressed, "It is good that the chief of staff, who knows how to take responsibility after the catastrophe of October 7th, assumes responsibility and forms a team that will draw operational lessons to continue the fight. This is his duty."

He concluded, "Undoubtedly, after the war, a government commission of inquiry will be formed to deal with everything that happened up to October 7th at all levels. But [its focus] should primarily be [on the government's role] rather than on military operational matters. This is what the Israeli public demands and, above all – what is needed."

Yesterday, the Israeli Channel 12 revealed complex discussions and a heated argument between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant just moments before the convening of the Security Cabinet session.