China facilitates Visa application for U.S. tourists
2023-12-30T12:41:51+00:00
Shafaq News/ China decided to ease visa applications for tourists coming from the United States from Jan. 1, 2024.
According to the Chinese embassy in Washington, the tourists visa applicants in the U.S. will no longer need to submit air ticket bookings, hotel reservations or an invitation letter.
Earlier, China announced that from December 1, the passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia would not need a visa to visit the country for 15 days.