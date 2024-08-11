China condemns Israeli assassination of Haniyeh, backs Iran as conflict escalates

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli missile attack on Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s residence in Tehran last month, expressing support for Iran.

Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of assassinating Haniyeh, a claim Israel neither confirms nor denies, heightening fears of a broader Middle East conflict as Iran vows severe retaliation.

“China supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, security and national dignity in accordance with the law, and in its efforts to maintain regional peace and stability, and stands ready to maintain close communication with Iran," Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, in a phone call, according to a statement by China's foreign ministry.

As reported by Reuters, Wang reiterated Beijing's condemnation of the July 31 assassination of Haniyeh, stating that “the attack infringed on Iran's sovereignty, jeopardized regional stability, and directly undermined the Gaza ceasefire negotiation process.”