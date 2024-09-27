Chants of dissent: Diplomats leave UN during Netanyahu’s address

Shafaq News/ The UN General Assembly hall in New York witnessed significant protests on Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage to deliver his speech during the 79th session of the assembly.

In protest against the war waged by Israel on Gaza, which has claimed 42,252 lives—primarily women and children—and its recent escalation of hostilities in Lebanon targeting hundreds of Hezbollah members and civilians, dozens of diplomats and delegations from several countries departed the UN General Assembly premises as soon as Netanyahu took the podium to deliver his speech.

Many social media users posted videos capturing the attendees' departure, accompanied by whistles and chants of disapproval aimed at Netanyahu inside the UN General Assembly.