Shafaq News- Moscow

The prolonged conflict between the US and Iran is entering a “chronic phase” marked by periodic fighting, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Talatbek Masadykov said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint conference of the CSTO, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Masadykov warned that instability was approaching member states’ borders, including in Central Asia.

He also expressed concern over strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, including facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, warning that such attacks could undermine regional stability and fuel “extremist and terrorist” activity.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Washington would defeat Iran quickly, predicting a sharp drop in oil prices afterward.