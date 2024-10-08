CIS leaders warn against a new world war

Shafaq News/ Leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) urged, on Tuesday, the need to prevent the resurgence of fascism, Nazism, and militarism, as well as to thwart attempts to ignite another world war.

In a joint statement addressed to their citizens and the global community, the leaders marked the approaching 80th anniversary of the "victory of the Soviet peoples over fascism in World War II (1939-1945)."

"Our shared duty is to solemnly honor the memory of those who gave their lives for freedom and peace on Earth, and to vigorously defend the just cause they fought and sacrificed for. We must, by all possible means, strengthen the unity of all people of goodwill in the world in combating any manifestation of Nazism, neo-Nazism, and the looming threat of a new world war," the leaders said.

"We welcome the UN General Assembly's resolution 'Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism, and other practices that contribute to escalating contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance.' We also reaffirm our commitment to the objectives and principles of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination," the statement added.

The leaders further called for the condemnation and criminalization of anyone attempting to dishonor the memory of the liberating soldiers or glorify Nazi war criminals and their collaborators.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly approved the Russian-proposed resolution aimed at combating the glorification of Nazism. A total of 188 countries, including China, Brazil, and Israel, voted in favor of the resolution, while the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Ukraine voted against it. Fourteen other countries abstained.

The resolution contains 74 clauses that strongly condemn incidents related to Nazi propaganda. It also denounces Holocaust denial, religious intolerance, persecution, or violence against individuals or communities based on their racial or religious background.