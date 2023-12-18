CIA Director holds talks in Warsaw to advance Israeli-Hamas hostage-swap negotiations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, CIA Director William Burns held talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Mossad Chief David Barnea in Warsaw, aiming at a new agreement for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Axios reported.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, confirmed the resumption of hostage-swap talks with Hamas.

Axios said that the militant group itself demands that those to be released be identified and that the Israeli troops withdraw to already predetermined lines. The first condition, however, seems to be accepted by Israel, but not the second.

These negotiations come after a series of truces negotiated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. in late November when Hamas released some of the hostages, mostly women and children.