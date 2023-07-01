CIA Director Denies U.S. Involvement in Wagner Group's Rebellion in Russia

Shafaq News/ CIA Director William Burns denied on Saturday any involvement of the United States in the recent rebellion of the Russian military group "Wagner."

Burns asserted that the “uprising,” led by Wagner's commander Yevgeny Prigozhin, is purely an internal matter for Russia.

Moreover, Burns described Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine as a "strategic failure" for Russia. He emphasized that the rebellion within Wagner is a stark reminder of the detrimental effects of Putin's policies on Russian society and its political system.

Following the incident, The Wall Street Journal reported that Burns personally reached out to Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russian intelligence, to deliver the message that the United States had no involvement in the internal chaos witnessed in Russia during the rebellion.

The phone call between Burns and Naryshkin marked the highest level of contact between the U.S. and Russian governments since the attempted insurgency occurred.

In response to the Wagner Group's rebellion, U.S. President Joe Biden also made a statement distancing Washington and its allies from the event. He characterized the rebellion as a manifestation of internal conflicts within the Russian system and emphasized the importance of recognizing Putin's persistent focus on controlling Ukraine.