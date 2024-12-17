CENTCOM targets key Houthi command facility in “precision” airstrike

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the execution of a “precision airstrike” against a key command and control facility operated by the Iran-backed Houthis in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

CENTCOM stated on X, “The targeted facility was a hub for coordinating Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”

Since early 2024, a US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes on what it describes as "Houthi sites" in various parts of Yemen in response to their maritime attacks.

The Houthis claim that, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, they are targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean with missiles and drones, as well as launching missile and drone attacks on Israel, including a recent operation targeting Tel Aviv.