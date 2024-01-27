CENTCOM: U.S. carries out new strikes on Houthis

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced strikes against an anti-ship missile that the Houthis were preparing to launch in the Red Sea.

"On Jan. 27 at approximately 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea and which was prepared to launch." CENTCOM said in a statement.

CENTCOM said the missile represented "an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region." Therefore, the "U.S. Forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defense."

On Friday, Yemen's Houthis announced that their naval forces conducted an operation targeting the British oil tanker "Marlin Luanda" in the Gulf of Aden, resulting in a fire onboard.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea stated that the attack employed "appropriate naval missiles," resulting in a direct hit.

The Houthis emphasized their commitment to continuing operations in the Red and Arab Seas against Israeli ships or vessels heading to ports in occupied Palestine until the blockade on Gaza is lifted and allowing the entry of essential supplies for the Palestinian people.

CENTCOM confirmed the attack on the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda, reporting that the ship issued a distress call and reported damage, with no injuries having been reported at this time.