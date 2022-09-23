Report

CENTCOM: ISIS members were killed in an operation at Al-Hol Camp

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-23T06:54:01+0000
CENTCOM: ISIS members were killed in an operation at Al-Hol Camp

Shafaq News/ On Friday, four ISIS members were killed while attempting to attack the al-Hol camp in Syria.

The US Central Command spokesperson, Cl. Joe Buccino said that ISIS prepared two vehicles carrying out explosion materials to attack the Al-Hol Camp.

One of the vehicles blew up 20 km east of Al-Hol, then the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at the site where a terrorist blew up himself, another was shot dead by SDF forces, and a third person was arrested.

Cl. Buccino added that clashes erupted with four terrorists in another car, carrying 50 kilograms of explosives, which resulted in the death of all members.

