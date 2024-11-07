French President hopes to organize 3rd Baghdad Conference as soon as possible

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron sent a letter to Iraq, expressing his desire to work with Iraq to organize the third Baghdad Conference at the earliest possible date.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Presidency, in celebration of Iraq’s National Day, President Macron reiterated his commitment to supporting Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty.

Macron also noted the pivotal role Iraq plays in the region, a perspective he confirmed during his recent visit to the country. He further shared mutual concerns with Iraq over “the expansion of the conflict in Gaza, which has now spread to Lebanon, posing a threat to Middle Eastern security.”

"I hope that Iraq will continue to champion regional dialogue. In this context, I am hopeful that we can work together to organize the third Baghdad Conference at the earliest opportunity," Macron added.

In August 2023, the media offices of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the third edition of the Baghdad Conference for Regional Stability, co-organized by Paris, will be held in late November in the Iraqi capital.