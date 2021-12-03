Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Blinken says Iran does not seem serious about return to compliance with nuclear deal

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-03T20:28:16+0000
Blinken says Iran does not seem serious about return to compliance with nuclear deal

Shafaq News/ U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that the latest round of Iran nuclear talks ended because Iran right now does not seem to be serious about doing what is necessary to return to compliance with a 2015 deal.

Blinken, speaking at the Reuters Next conference, said that the United States would not let Iran drag out the process while continuing to advance its program and that Washington will pursue other options if diplomacy fails.

"What we've seen in the last couple of days is that Iran right now does not seem to be serious about doing what's necessary to return to compliance, which is why we ended this round of talks in Vienna," Blinken said.

"We're going to be consulting very closely and carefully with all of our partners in the process itself ... and we will see if Iran has any interest in engaging seriously," he said.

Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on saving the nuclear deal broke off until next week as European officials voiced dismay on Friday at the demands of Iran's new, hardline administration.

The 2015 agreement put restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the easing of some international sanctions. In 2018 then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal, calling it too soft on Tehran, and reimposed painful U.S. economic sanctions on Tehran. Iran then began breaching many of the deal's limits on enrichment and other restrictions.

"If the path to a return to compliance with the agreement turns out to be a dead-end, we will pursue other options," Blinken said, but declined to spell out what those would be.

Source: Reuters

related

Blinken urges more normalization with Israel on anniversary

Date: 2021-09-18 06:12:20
Blinken urges more normalization with Israel on anniversary

Biden plans to name Blinken secretary of state

Date: 2020-11-23 05:56:55
Biden plans to name Blinken secretary of state

Blinken on his first day, "the world is watching us"

Date: 2021-01-27 18:09:57
Blinken on his first day, "the world is watching us"

Blinken: US and its European partners were "once again on the same page" on Iran

Date: 2021-02-20 07:37:56
Blinken: US and its European partners were "once again on the same page" on Iran

U.S.'s Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict

Date: 2021-02-23 06:22:58
U.S.'s Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict

U.S.’ Blinken: no green light to countries to release Iranian funds frozen

Date: 2021-03-11 06:31:51
U.S.’ Blinken: no green light to countries to release Iranian funds frozen

Blinken to visit the Middle East in the wake of Gaza ceasefire

Date: 2021-05-24 13:23:48
Blinken to visit the Middle East in the wake of Gaza ceasefire