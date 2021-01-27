Blinken on his first day, "the world is watching us"

Shafaq News/ Antony Blinken began his first full day as U.S. secretary of state on Wednesday promising to repair ties with global partners and show the world that America can lead, while tackling climate change, the erosion of democracies, and other complex issues.

"The world is watching us intently right now. They want to know if we can heal our nation. They want to see whether we will lead with the power of our example… and if we will put a premium on diplomacy with our allies and partners to meet the great challenges of our time," he said.

As challenges he cited COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the global economy, threats to democracies, fights for racial justice, and the dangers to security and global stability posed by rivals and adversaries.

“We will revitalise American diplomacy to deal with and take on the most pressing challenges of our time,” Blinken stressed.