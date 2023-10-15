Blinken returns to Israel following Arab diplomatic tour

Shafaq News / The US Department of State announced on Sunday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Israel after a brief departure. Blinken arrived in Cairo and is set to return to Israel on Monday.

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.

During the meeting, the Saudi Crown Prince emphasized the need to work towards halting military operations that have led to civilian casualties. He reaffirmed the kingdom's commitment to intensify communication efforts, de-escalation, and respect for international humanitarian law, including lifting the blockade on Gaza. The goal is to create conditions for stability, restore the peace process, and ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, as well as a just and lasting peace.

Blinken had previously visited Israel last Thursday, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Before departing for Israel, Blinken expressed unwavering US support for Israel, stating, "The United States supports Israel. We support it today, tomorrow, and we will support it every day thereafter. We are determined to ensure that Israel gets everything it needs to defend itself."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken conducted an Arab tour, visiting Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, where he met with senior officials.

In a press statement issued by Matthew Miller, the official spokesperson for the US Department of State, it was mentioned that the Secretary will strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel. "He will reaffirm US solidarity with the government and people of Israel and brief regional partners on efforts to prevent the spread of conflict, secure the immediate and safe release of hostages, and establish mechanisms to protect civilians.