Turkiye urges citizens to exit Iraq via land routes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Monday, the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad urged its citizens in Iraq to exercise caution amid escalating regional tensions and advised them to consider leaving the country by land routes if necessary.

In a statement, the embassy warned that security conditions in Iraq could deteriorate rapidly due to the impact of regional developments, calling on Turkish nationals to avoid crowded areas and public gatherings across the country, including Baghdad’s Green Zone, protest sites, and Baghdad and Erbil airports, as well as areas near air defense systems. The mission also cautioned against staying in densely populated areas in Mosul and its outskirts, parts of Basra, the outskirts of Kirkuk, military zones, and oil fields across Iraq, urging citizens to give priority to their personal safety.

The embassy pointed out that the highway connecting Turkiye and Iraq remains open through the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing, while recommending that citizens avoid traveling to Iraq unless necessary.

Several countries have issued urgent travel warnings for Iraq, including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.