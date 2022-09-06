Blasts rocks Syria's Aleppo and Latakia, Syrian media

Shafaq News/ Explosions shook the cities of Latakia and Aleppo in Syria.

Syrian local media said that several explosions were heard in quick succession in the coastal city of Latakia on Tuesday.

No details were provided, but the Syrian outlets said eyewitnesses reported the attacks.

Syria's Al-Watan newspaper reported that blasts were heard in the city of Aleppo and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said that Israel probably targeted military sites in Aleppo.

Last week, Israel targeted Aleppo's international airport with rockets resulting in material damage.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air raids against Damascus since war broke out in Syria in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iran-backed forces, and fighters from Hezbollah.

While Israel rarely comments on individual attacks, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds in Syria that it has said are necessary to prevent rival regional Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.