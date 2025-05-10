Blasts hit Kashmir after India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

Shafaq News/ Several explosions were heard in the Kashmir region, despite the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, media outlets reported on Saturday.

According to Reuters, several drones targeted Jammu in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, reported that "explosions were also heard throughout Srinagar."

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that both countries had agreed to implement an immediate ceasefire following several days of attacks.

This comes amid a sharp escalation in hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC), with reports of artillery exchanges and troop mobilizations raising fears of a broader conflict.