Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Biden welcomes Gaza ceasefire, calls for probe into hostilities on both sides

Category: World

Date: 2022-08-08T12:48:41+0000
Biden welcomes Gaza ceasefire, calls for probe into hostilities on both sides

Shafaq News / President Biden called for an investigation Sunday into recent hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip as he offered his support for a ceasefire announced earlier in the day.

The truce between the Israelis and the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad group was negotiated by Egyptian officials, who said both sides agreed to the ceasefire following roughly three days of fighting.

“The reports of civilian casualties in Gaza are a tragedy, whether by Israeli strikes against Islamic Jihad positions or the dozens of Islamic Jihad rockets that reportedly fell inside Gaza,” Biden said in a statement.

“My administration supports a timely and thorough investigation into all of these reports, and we also call on all parties to fully implement the ceasefire, and to ensure fuel and humanitarian supplies are flowing into Gaza as the fighting subsides,” he said.

Tensions rose throughout the week after Israeli forces on Monday arrested Bassam al-Saadi, an Islamic Jihad leader, in Jenin, which is located in the West Bank.

Israel later sent reinforcements to the border with Gaza and closed border crossings, which interrupted the flow of supplies like fuel.

Israeli forces conducted airstrikes to eliminate what they described as an “imminent threat” on Friday, assassinating an Islamic Jihad military leader in Gaza and at least nine others.

The airstrike prompted retalitory strikes from the Islamic Jihad, the smaller of two militant groups in Gaza. Hamas, the larger group that rules day-to-day affairs of the territory and engaged in a deadly 11-day war with Israel last year, has largely stayed out of the recent fighting.

On Saturday, Israel said it struck a second Islamic Jihad military leader.

“My support for Israel’s security is long-standing and unwavering—including its right to defend itself against attacks,” Biden said.

(The Hill)

related

The U.S. continues following the National emergency with respect to the actions of the government of Syria

Date: 2022-05-10 06:16:32
The U.S. continues following the National emergency with respect to the actions of the government of Syria

Israel strikes on Gaza, kills militant commander 

Date: 2022-08-05 16:01:25
Israel strikes on Gaza, kills militant commander 

Putin did not commit to renew Syria cross-border aid access -U.S. official

Date: 2021-06-17 06:03:26
Putin did not commit to renew Syria cross-border aid access -U.S. official

White House says "invitation remains open" to Putin on Biden summit

Date: 2021-04-15 18:12:59
White House says "invitation remains open" to Putin on Biden summit

Biden deemed 'fit to successfully execute the duties of the president' after first physical in office

Date: 2021-11-20 05:33:40
Biden deemed 'fit to successfully execute the duties of the president' after first physical in office

Biden tweets demand for gas stations to 'bring down' prices

Date: 2022-07-03 05:53:07
Biden tweets demand for gas stations to 'bring down' prices

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

Date: 2020-12-11 06:53:16
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

Joe Biden’s remarks about being “shot at” in Iraq, Politifact

Date: 2021-02-09 09:06:52
Joe Biden’s remarks about being “shot at” in Iraq, Politifact