Biden terminates national emergency declaration on US-Mexico border

Shafaq News / President Joe Biden has announced he issued a proclamation on Thursday to terminate the national emergency declaration the former administration issued for the US-Mexico border as part of its effort to fund border wall construction the Independent reported.

Former President Donald Trump declared a national emergency along the southern border in 2019, invoking emergency powers that allowed him to use more money on his long-promised border wall than Congress had approved in its spending deal.

By terminating the declaration, Biden was effectively taking one step further towards reversing his predecessor’s hardline immigration agenda for the southern border after having previously signed multiple executive orders aimed at reforming the immigration system.

The White House formally notified Congress of the proclamation this week, noting the president issued the directive in January upon taking office.

“Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution,” the proclamation, signed on Biden’s first day in office, reads, adding: “It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security.”

The proclamation calls for a pause in construction and funding of the border wall, and directs the secretaries of defense and homeland security to assess the legality of the funding and contracting methods.