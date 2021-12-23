Biden says potentially facing Trump in 2024 only increases his desire to run for reelection

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-23T05:39:20+0000

Shafaq News/ President Joe Biden said Wednesday that a rematch against former President Donald Trump in 2024 only increases his desire to run for reelection. In an interview with ABC News, Biden once again says he intends to run for reelection in 2024, though he left a little wiggle room in his answer. "Yes. But look, I'm a great respecter of fate -- fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now -- I'm in good health -- then in fact I would run again," Biden said. Pressed by ABC's David Muir if he'd be up for a rematch against Trump, Biden joked, "You're trying to tempt me now." "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump? He's the nominee, that increases the prospect of running," Biden added. The President has been adamant that he will run for reelection in 2024, despite the fact that he will be 81 years old on Election Day. Biden is already the oldest person in US history to be inaugurated as president, but has been deemed to be in good health and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the president, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," according to his White House doctor, Dr. Kevin O'Connor. The Washington Post reported last month that Biden and members of his inner circle have been telling allies that he plans to run again -- an attempt to address concerns about whether he could commit to another presidential campaign given his age and ease worries Republicans returning to power. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in response to that report that it is the President's "intention" to run again. Biden has often been critical, and usually dismissive, of Trump since the campaign ended. However, the duo shared a rare moment of mutual praise earlier this week. Biden on Tuesday gave credit to the Trump administration for the development of the Covid-19 vaccine and praised his predecessor for getting a booster shot. In response, Trump told Fox News later on Tuesday that he appreciated Biden's comments. "I was surprised to hear it," Trump said. "I think it was a terrific thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy." The 45th President said he hoped Biden's comments will "help a lot" in bridging political divides in the country. Source: CNN

