Biden extends greetings on Nowruz

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-20T16:40:33+0000
Shafaq News / US President Joe Biden extended greetings on the occasion of the Nowruz holidays.

Biden said in a statement, "Jill and I extend our best wishes to all who are celebrating Nowruz in the United States and around the world today — including in Iran and across the Middle East, in Central and South Asia, in the Caucuses, and in Europe."

He added, "The Nowruz holiday brings family and friends together around the table to give thanks for loved ones, count our blessings, share meals and gifts, reflect on the year that has passed, and welcome the arrival of spring and the possibilities of a new season. That spirit of new beginnings and the joy of Nowruz is reflected in our own Haft-Sin table at the White House, representing our hopes for the new year."

He concluded, "It is a recognition and celebration of the vibrant cultures and friendships of our many diaspora communities in America who make extraordinary contributions and strengthen the fabric of our nation every day. To everyone celebrating, Eid-eh Shoma Mobarak — we wish you a Happy Nowruz."

