Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Shafaq News/ Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his office confirmed on Sunday.

According to a statement, Biden underwent medical tests last week after experiencing worsening urinary symptoms, which revealed a new mass in the prostate. He was diagnosed with Gleason grade 9 prostate cancer, indicating advanced disease with bone metastasis.

Despite the severity, the cancer is reportedly hormone-sensitive, allowing for potentially effective treatment.