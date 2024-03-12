US Officials: Biden will consider conditioning military aid to Israel, if they invade Rafah

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden is contemplating the imposition of conditions on US military aid to Israel, should it proceed with a significant invasion of Rafah.

According to the Politico, this consideration by the US President is indicative of the profound tensions between him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has dismissed less direct attempts by the US to moderate Israel's military actions against Hamas.

While no definitive decision has been made regarding the curtailment of future arms shipments, it is reported that President Biden may well consider such a measure if Israel initiates an operation endangering Palestinian civilian lives. "It's definitely on his mind," an anonymous official stated.

President Biden's stance on future arms sales to Israel has varied. He previously deemed the notion of conditional military aid as meriting consideration.

More recently, in an interview with the Politico, he affirmed his commitment to continue supplying Israel with arms, notably the Iron Dome missile defense system, which counters Hamas rockets. However, he also emphasized that substantial civilian casualties in Gaza constitute a "red line."

Biden has articulated, "We cannot witness another 30,000 Palestinian deaths." This statement underscores the administration's array of diplomatic strategies aimed at influencing Israel's military decisions. Introducing conditions on aid might prompt Israel to reconsider its approach to the Rafah operation.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, addressing speculation, stated to the Politico, "We will not comment on conjecture from unnamed sources or elaborate beyond the President's recent remarks."

When queried about the potential linkage of aid to Israel's future conduct, White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton suggested that the administration believes in alternative, more efficacious methods. She expressed skepticism about the utility of setting definitive policy boundaries, emphasizing the complexity of the situation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, responding to a candid comment from President Biden, remarked, "I'm not acquainted with the term, though it's not far from where Jesus was born." He added, "If it implies candid discussions, we've had many over the four decades of our acquaintance and throughout the numerous dialogues since the war's onset."