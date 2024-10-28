Biden casts ballot in early voting for US Presidency

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US President Joe Biden cast his vote during early voting for the United States presidential elections.

The law permits Americans to vote before the general election on November 5, with over 35 million already participating in early voting.

Since withdrawing from the race for the White House in July, after announcing his candidacy in April, Biden has supported his Vice President, Kamala Harris, who is running in the election.

Notably, the debate between Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, increased pressure on him and prompted calls for his withdrawal due to concerns about his "mental fitness" to lead the United States. This situation opened the door for Kamala Harris to enter the race as the Democratic candidate in an election marked by tight competition in the polls between Trump and Harris, making the outcome difficult to predict.