Biden calls for 'pause' in Israel- Palestine conflict

Shafaq News/ U.S. President Joe Biden faced a passionate plea for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict from Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg during a campaign event in Minnesota on Wednesday. The heckler interrupted Biden's speech, shouting, "As a rabbi, I need you to call for a cease-fire right now."
Biden acknowledged the situation's urgency in response, stating, "I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out." He went on to explain, "I'm the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a cease-fire to let the prisoners out. I'm the guy that talked to Sisi to convince him to open the (Rafah) door," referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, respectively.
According to White House pool reports, security personnel escorted Rabbi Rosenberg out of the venue as she continued to chant, "Cease-fire now." The audience responded with chants of "Four more years" supporting Biden.
"I understand the emotion," Biden empathized, recognizing the complexities of the conflict for both Israelis and the Muslim world. "This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis. It's incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well... I supported a two-state solution; I have from the very beginning."