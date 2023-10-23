Biden and European leaders call on Israel to protect civilians

Shafaq News/ Leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the UK have issued a joint statement expressing their unwavering support for Israel’s right to self-defense. However, they have also called on Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law and prioritize protecting civilian lives.

This statement comes after a high-level telephone meeting that U.S. President Joe Biden initiated.

During the meeting, the leaders expressed their satisfaction with Hamas’s release of two hostages and issued a strong call for the immediate release of all detainees.

In the statement, the leaders emphasized their commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism. At the same time, they stressed the vital importance of complying with international humanitarian law, including safeguarding non-combatants’ lives.

The Issue of citizens from their respective countries caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas was also discussed. The leaders pledged to address the situation, especially for those who wish to evacuate from the conflict zone in Gaza. They will closely coordinate efforts to provide humanitarian aid, ensuring sustainable access to essentials such as food, water, and medical assistance.

These Western leaders have underscored their resolve to collaborate on humanitarian assistance and prevent further escalation of the conflict. Their commitment extends to maintaining regional stability in the Middle East and pursuing a durable political resolution for lasting peace.

The participants in the telephone discussions included President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.