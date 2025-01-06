Biden administration to “ease” humanitarian aid restrictions on Syria amid “cautious” sanctions policy

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden's administration plans to “ease restrictions” on humanitarian aid to Syria to accelerate the delivery of essential supplies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the move seeks to “speed the delivery of basic supplies” while maintaining sanctions that restrict other types of aid to the new government in Damascus.

The decision reportedly highlights the White House's “cautious stance” on lifting broad sanctions on Syria, pending clarity on its new leadership.

The new government, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, which led opposition efforts to topple Bashar al-Assad’s regime—remains designated a "terrorist" organization by several Western nations, including Washington. However, the US recently removed HTS head and Syria’s new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, from its terrorism list.

On Sunday, Syria's new Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani, called for lifting US sanctions imposed on Damascus during al-Assad's tenure, emphasizing that “the new Syria would forge strong relations with regional countries."

International officials affirmed they are reviewing Syria's transitional timeline and may build on Resolution 2254, which called for halting hostilities except against groups like ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra, and other UN-designated terrorist organizations. The resolution also emphasized civilian protection and unhindered humanitarian aid delivery.

Meanwhile, France stressed that no "foreign power" should weaken Syria.