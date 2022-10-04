Biden: US to impose further costs on Iran

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden said that the United States would impose "further costs" on Iran in response to what he described as "peaceful protestors" in the country.

"I remain gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Iran, including students and women, who are demanding their equal rights and basic human dignity," Biden said in a statement.

"This week, the United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors. We will continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely," he added.

"The United States stands with Iranian women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery."

The ongoing protests in Iran were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who the Morality Police in Tehran arrested for wearing an "unsuitable Hijab."

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the death of Mahsa Amini "deeply broke my heart."

Speaking at a military ceremony on Monday, Khamenei described the 22-year-old woman's death in custody as a "bitter incident."