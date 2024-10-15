Ben-Gvir urges Netanyahu to strike Iran: Opportunity to “cut off the snake's head”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a strike against Iran.

The statement comes as the Middle East and the world await Israel's response to the Iranian attack, amid reports suggesting that Tel Aviv will limit its retaliation to Iranian military sites.

The extremist minister said in press statements that Israel now has "an opportunity to cut off the snake's head by striking Iran.”

Ben-Gvir also praised Netanyahu, considering that he "is making brave decisions," according to local media reports.

Furthermore, he believed that Tel Aviv would have succeeded in securing the return of hostages captured by Hamas if it had stopped supplying fuel to the Gaza Strip.

Notably, the National Security Minister, who has long defended Israeli settlers' violations against Palestinians in the West Bank and elsewhere, revealed that he distributed 170,000 firearms to Israelis over the past eight months. He has frequently made extremist statements even before October 7, 2023, when Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians, resulting in the deaths of more than 42,000 Palestinians, most of whom were children and women.