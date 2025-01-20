Belgium shuts down nuclear reactor, stays course on 2025 nuclear exit plan

Shafaq News/ Belgian authorities shut down a nuclear reactor at the Tihange power plant on Monday due to “a fault in a distribution pump.”

Operator ENGIE confirmed the issue was confined to a non-nuclear component, posing no risk to people or the environment. The company assured the public that electricity supplies remain stable while an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fault.

Belgium’s nuclear plants have faced operational challenges over the years. In October 2022, Tihange 3 experienced an unplanned shutdown, while Tihange 2 was taken offline for scheduled maintenance in August. In July 2021, the Doel 2 reactor was shut down following hydrogen leaks caused by severe flooding.

Under a government agreement finalized in 2021, Belgium aims to shut down all seven nuclear reactors by 2025. Despite political debates surrounding the decision, the government plans to rely on renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, to address the anticipated energy gap. Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten stated that the transition plan includes a €100 million investment in research for advanced small modular reactors.

The country has faced criticism from neighboring Germany and the Netherlands over frequent nuclear incidents. In 2019, the European Court of Justice ruled that Belgium violated EU laws by failing to conduct required environmental assessments before extending the lifespan of two reactors. Additionally, widespread public protests in recent years have called for the immediate closure of certain reactors over safety concerns.