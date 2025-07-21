Belgian King condemns inaction on Gaza: A disgrace to humanity

Shafaq News – Brussels

Belgium’s King Philippe has denounced the international response to the war in Gaza, calling the worsening humanitarian situation “a disgrace to humanity” and demanding an immediate ceasefire.

In his annual address ahead of Belgium’s National Day, the monarch voiced rare political criticism, warning that the continued suffering of civilians in Gaza cannot be ignored. “In Gaza, innocent people are dying of hunger and falling under bombs, suffocated in their enclaves…The current situation has gone on far too long.”

Citing the erosion of global norms, King Philippe warned that neglecting international law in such conflicts risks fueling further instability.

The speech came as the UN human rights office reported that at least 674 civilians have been killed near aid distribution sites in Gaza as of July 13. The enclave’s overall death toll, according to the Health Ministry’s figure, surpassed 58,800 and continues to climb amid widespread famine, displacement, and bombardment.

Despite increasing evidence from international organizations alleging Israeli violations of international law, including war crimes, the European Union has refrained from imposing sanctions. On July 15, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” but did not propose concrete measures.

In Belgium, Prime Minister Bart De Wever has said he would not rule out sanctions, but emphasized the need for any action to follow EU consensus. Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, however, has publicly called for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement—though he was not officially mandated to take that position.

A Brussels court on July 18 ordered the Flemish regional government to block a shipment of dual-use goods bound for Israel and to halt any future military exports. The court found that Flemish authorities had repeatedly violated their obligations under the Genocide Convention and imposed fines for noncompliance.