Beaten and dead: Iraqi migrants struggle to cross Belarus

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Belarusian border authorities confirmed the death of an Iraqi refugee near the country’s border with Latvia.

The body was found alongside another migrant who was severely beaten and unable to walk. Border guards administered first aid and transported the injured individual to a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

Later, a second unidentified body was recovered in a nearby area. No personal belongings or identification documents were found.

Notably, Belarus has reported five migrant deaths along the Latvian border since the start of May.

The Belarusian border has become a key transit route for migrants from Iraq, Syria, and parts of Africa seeking entry into the European Union since 2021.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have accused Belarus of deliberately channeling migrants toward EU territory in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Brussels—an allegation Minsk denies.

Belarusian authorities, in turn, have accused EU border forces of forcibly pushing migrants back across the frontier, often in dangerous conditions.

UN agencies have called for full compliance with international asylum obligations and for independent investigations into migrant deaths along the eastern EU border.