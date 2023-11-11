Bahraini MP says his country shares the sentiment of all Arab, Muslim states toward the Palestinian cause

Shafaq News/ Bahraini lawmaker Ahmad Sabah on Saturday said that his country shares the sentiment of all Arab and Muslim countries toward the Palestinian cause.

Lawmakers and leaders from Arab and Muslim countries, including Iran, convened in Riyadh for an emergency meeting for the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Gaza today.

The meeting comes amid a humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip following a surprise Hamas attack on October 7 that Israel says left about 1,200 dead. More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since in Israeli attacks since then.

The Arab League and the OIC were originally meant to meet separately, but the Saudi foreign ministry announced early Saturday that the blocs' summits would be combined.

"The Arab Summit and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will convene in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to discuss the crisis in the region and the aggression on the Gaza Strip," Sabah told Shafaq News Agency.

"All Arab and Islamic countries share a unified stance towards Palestine," and the recommendations from the Riyadh summit will call for a ceasefire and the dispatch of medical teams to the Gaza Strip, he said.

"Bahrain and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have been sending humanitarian aid to Palestine since the first day of the attack on Gaza. The campaign is still ongoing, with daily contributions through open channels to ensure delivery."

"We are working on new projects to rebuild hospitals and schools in the Gaza Strip. Our people are concerned and they are committed to [helping] the people Gaza," he concluded.