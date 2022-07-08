Ayatollah Khamenei calls for “Muslim unity in the face of enemies”

Shafaq News/ The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, called Muslims worldwide to turn away from what leads to “disunity and division.”

In a message to the 2022 Hajj pilgrimage, the top Iranian leader said, “The Arrogant West has become weaker by the day in our region &, more recently, throughout the world. The failure of the United States and its criminal accomplice, the Zionist regime, can clearly be seen in the recent events of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen & Afghanistan.”

“A media emperor, warmongering, and threatening & bribing are employed by the United States to separate the Islamic world from its path of awakening and felicity. The Zionist regime is yet another tool they use for this all-out effort.” He added.

Ayatollah Khamenei said what he called “enemies of Islam” are striving “to weaken spirituality by promoting a western lifestyle that is devoid of spirituality and is rooted in materialism and undermine Islamic unity by promoting baseless factors that foster division, such as differences in language, color, race, and geography.”

“Islamic self-awareness has created a miraculous phenomenon in the heart of the Islamic world, and this poses serious problems for the Arrogant Powers. The name of this phenomenon is Resistance, and its reality is manifested in the power of faith and relying on God.”

Khamenei pointed out the Palestinian cause, “the situation in Palestine is a manifestation of the phenomenon of Resistance that has been able to bring down the Zionist regime from its state of aggression to a defensive stance and impose problems on it. Brilliant examples of Resistance can be seen in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.”