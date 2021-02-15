Autonomous Administration seized places controlled by the Syrian government in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News / The Kurdish-Led Autonomous Administration seized places controlled by the Syrian government in the cities of Al-Hasakah and Qamishli in northeastern Syria.

A source told Shafaq News Agency; "The Autonomous Administration yesterday, Sunday took control on three milling plants controlled by the Syrian authorities, which are Al-Jazeera, Qamishli and Al-Hasakah."

Shafaq News Agency correspondent in Qamishli said that last night, members of the National Defense targeted the Asayish checkpoint at the al-Wahda roundabout; the two sides exchanged fire without causing any causality.

It’s noteworthy that The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration controls Al-Hasakah Governorate, while the Syrian government controls the international airport and several neighborhoods within the cities of Al-Hasakah and Qamishli, as well as about 40 villages in the southern and eastern countryside of the city of Qamishli.

Tensions between the Asayish and the Syrian government are escalating due to arrests operations between the two parties since the end of 2020.