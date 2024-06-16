At least four dead in central Iran mine collapse

Shafaq News/ At least four miners were killed and scores others are missing after a mine collapsed in Shazand, central Iran, on Sunday, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Rescue teams are searching for survivors, IRNA said, without specifying the cause of the collapse. A final report on the incident is expected later.

"Two emergency medical teams have been deployed to the site. Air ambulances are also on standby," the head of the province's emergency services told IRNA.

Central Iran is a major mining hub, and Shazand is known for housing one of the country's key mineral mines.

In 2017, 43 miners were killed after a coal mine blast in Azad Shahr city in northern Iran, triggering nationwide protests.