Asian Chess Federation approves Russia's membership bid for transition

Shafaq News/ The General Assembly of the Asian Chess Federation (ACF) on Tuesday voted to admit the Chess Federation of Russia into its organization.

The voting took place in Abu Dhabi. Twenty-nine delegates voted for admitting the Chess Federation of Russia, one voted against it, and six abstained.

The decision to switch to the Asian Chess Federation was taken by the organization’s Supervisory Board on April 14, 2002, and was approved by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Council on February 22.

On February 28, 2022, FIDE allowed Russian and Belarusian players to participate in international tournaments under a neutral status and said it will not organize official chess events and competitions in Russia and Belarus due to the developments in Ukraine.

On March 16, the FIDE Council banned Russian and Belarusian teams from participating in competitions under its aegis.