Asayish completes the first stage of the "Humanity and Security Campaign" in al-Hol

Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in Northeastern Syria announced ending the first phase of the security operation aiming to purge al-Hol camp for the ISIS cells.

Asayish announced in a press release today, Friday, ending the first phase of the "Humanity and Security Campaign" launched by the Internal Security Forces in which the Syrian Democratic Forces, People's Protection Units, and Women’s Protection Units actively participated and provided substantial support.

Asayish said that more than 5000 security officers participated in this campaign, "taking upon themselves to address this untenable international dilemma."

The statement highlighted the humanitarian side of the mission that aims at protecting the children, pertaining to a vast segment of the camp residents, from the extremist ideology the terrorist cells are feeding them with.

The campaign, according to the statement, was launched to secure a decent living for the residents as a part of maintaining the security of the camp.

"The camp houses 60 thousand from 57 nationalities. The vast majority of the camp residents are the families of ISIS militants. Moreover, some ISIS went low between the residents and blended in the camp community to reorganize themselves and generate an environment that ensures the continuity of their crimes," it added, "they executed 47 assassinations inside the camp since this January."

Asayish said that the first phase of the campaign reached a resolution point after five days.

"125 members of the sleeping cells were arrested. Twenty of whom ran cells and orchestrated the assassinations that took place in the camp. Security officers also found military equipment and explosive device materials."

The statement said that clearing the camp of ISIS is far from complete, calling the international community to take the issue of al-Hol camp seriously and take part in finding viable solutions to repatriate the national residents of the camps to their homelands.