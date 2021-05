Shafaq News / The Internal Security (Asayish) of northern and eastern Syria arrested four ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor today, Sunday.

According to the Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF), “The Anti-Terror Forces (HAT), arrested on Sunday four members of an active ISIS cell."

According to SDF, the cell was involved in conducting assassinations against civilians, Tribal dignitaries, as well as SDF and Asayish officers.