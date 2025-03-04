Arab summit: Israel slams resolutions, Hamas praises

Shafaq News/ In its first response to the Arab emergency summit statement, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs argued, on Tuesday, that the summit’s statement "does not reflect the reality of the situation in Gaza" adding that "Hamas can't remain there."

In its statement, the Israeli Ministry pointed out that the summit's statement did not mention Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023, and described both the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA as "corrupt."

It also called for "encouraging Gaza’s residents to embrace US President Donald Trump’s vision."

In contrast, Hamas welcomed the convening of the emergency Arab summit in Cairo, highlighting that holding the summit represented a "significant step in Arab and Islamic alignment with the Palestinian cause."

The Palestinian movement praised the consensus among Arab leaders in rejecting the Israeli occupation’s displacement plans, expressing support for the Gaza reconstruction plan adopted by the summit’s resolutions.