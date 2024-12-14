Arab Ministerial Committee supports UN resolution 2254, condemns Israeli violations,

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Arab Ministerial Liaison Committee on Syria met in the city of Aqaba, at the invitation of the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss developments in Syria over recent weeks.

The meeting included the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon, alongside the foreign ministers of Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain.

Also in attendance were the US Secretary of State, the Turkish Foreign Minister, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy.

In their final statement, the ministers emphasized “the need to provide all possible support and assistance to the Syrian people during this critical phase, while respecting their will and choices.”

The committee affirmed its support for an inclusive and peaceful political transition process within Syria, ensuring fair representation of all political and social forces, including women, youth, and civil society, under the auspices of the United Nations and the Arab League.

The ministers reiterated their commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which outlines the roadmap for a Syrian-led political process, including the creation of a transitional governing body through consensus among Syrian stakeholders.

“The preservation of Syrian state institutions and the protection of the country from descending into chaos must remain a priority,” the statement said.

In addition, the ministers condemned "Israel’s incursions into the demilitarized zone with Syria and adjacent sites in Mount Hermon, Quneitra, and Damascus countryside," considering them "blatant occupation and violations of international law." They called for "the withdrawal