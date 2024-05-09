Ansarallah targets Israeli ships in Gulf of Aden, vows support for Palestinians

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Yemeni-based Ansarallah group (Houthis) announced targeting Israeli-affiliated ships in the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea.

The spokesperson for the group, brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said in a televised statement that “The ship MSC VITTORIA was attacked by missiles in two separate operations, one in the Indian Ocean and the other in the Arabian Sea, both resulting in direct hits.”

Saree also stated that the two Panama-flagged Israeli ships, MSC DEGO and MSC GINA, were also targeted in the Gulf of Aden with ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in precise impacts.

The statement also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause, stating that the “Yemeni armed forces are closely monitoring developments in the Gaza Strip and are prepared to escalate military operations in support of Palestinian rights, as previously declared.”

According to the U.S. Maritime Administration, Ansarallah has carried out over 50 attacks on shipping, including seizing one vessel and sinking another, since November.