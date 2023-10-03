Ankara annouces destroying 16 PKK sites

Shafaq News / The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday evening that they conducted an airstrike targeting several locations of the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) in different areas of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a brief announcement, the ministry revealed that 16 sites, housing leaders of the PKK, were destroyed in the aerial assault, resulting in the death of numerous individuals affiliated with the party.

The strikes occurred in various parts of Kurdistan, marking a forceful response against the PKK presence in the region.

Earlier today, Turkish warplanes struck a location affiliated with the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) in the Mawat district of ql-Sulaymaniyah province, as confirmed by a security source on Tuesday evening.

The strike was carried out by Turkish military aircraft, targeting an area known as Basqi Qouli, the commissioner of the district told Shafaq News Agency.

He added that the attack, occurring at precisely 8 PM local time, resulted in material damage with no reported human casualties, according to Hassan. He further emphasized that all recent attacks in the region have been traced back to Turkish aircraft, marking an alarming pattern of aggression in the area.

Simultaneously, a local source informed Shafaq News Agency's correspondent that areas in the Qandil Mountains were subjected to aerial bombardment by Turkish warplanes. The extent of the damages inflicted in these areas remains unconfirmed as of now.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent statement from the Turkish Ministry of Defense, detailing a vigorous aerial operation targeting PKK positions within the Kurdistan region.