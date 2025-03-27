Amsterdam stabbing leaves five injured, investigation underway

Shafaq News/ A man stabbed several individuals near Amsterdam's central Dam Square on Thursday, Dutch police reported.

Initially, four people were reported injured, but later updates confirmed that five people were wounded, as well as the suspect.

"The suspect was subdued with the assistance of a bystander... He was taken to the hospital after sustaining an injury to his leg," the police wrote on X.

The motive behind the attack reportedly remains unclear and is under investigation.